Himachal govt stopping school grants in the name of system change: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the “Sukh Ki Sarkar,” which claims to bring about a change in the system, has stopped the grants for government schools.

“The budget for the centrally funded “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan” has also been diverted for other purposes. As a result, schools are not receiving the funds allocated for non-educational activities, affecting various school operations. Due to this, many schools are unable to pay their electricity bills, and consequently, the electricity connections of government schools are being disconnected,” Thakur pointed out.

“Recently, media reports highlighted the disconnection of electricity connections in some schools in Kangra, and many others have received notices warning of imminent disconnections,” he added.

In a statement issued from Shimla on Wednesday, the former CM said that such a situation is unfortunate. “If the government doesn’t provide money, how will the schools pay their electricity bills? Does the government expect teachers to pay the bills from their own salaries? The approach being adopted by the Sukhu government will soon lead to the disconnection of electricity in many more schools.”

He urged the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that the funds allocated for the schools’ expenses are provided to them as soon as possible.

Thakur further said that this was a shameful example of the so-called “system change”.

“On one hand, the government has shut down thousands of schools, and on the other hand, the schools that remain are facing severe financial difficulties due to the government’s failure. The state’s healthcare system is in a bad state, and similarly, the education system has also been adversely affected due to the government’s negligence. It is the responsibility of any state and its leaders to ensure the best possible healthcare and education, but in Himachal Pradesh, these sectors do not appear to be a priority for the government,” he said.