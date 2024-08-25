Himachal Govt reviews free power royalty to provide relief to entrepreneurs of power sector

Reviewing the free power royalty slabs from 20 percent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent to 12 per cent 18 per cent, 30 per cent respectively, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide relief to the entrepreneurs of the power sector.

The decision was taken here during the Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Sunday.

The cabinet decided to implement the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana’, aiming to provide enhanced support to widows, destitute women, divorced women and disabled parents in raising and educating their children.

Under this scheme, eligible children will receive a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to cover their educational, health and nutritional needs until they reach 18 years of age.

Additionally, the scheme will offer financial assistance for higher education, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and vocational courses, to cover course fees and hostel expenses.

Consent was also given to provide 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojana-2023 within three months after depositing 10 per cent margin money and disbursement of installment of loan by the bank.

To implement the scheme UCO bank has been designated as Nodal Bank for sanctioning loan, whereas HP State Cooperative Bank, Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank and Kangra Central Cooperative Bank have been designated as preferred banks. The candidates will be offered loans at an interest rate of 7.9 percent per annum.

It approved a six-month age relaxation for students already enrolled in nursery, LKG, and UKG during the 2023-24 academic year, allowing them to advance to the next higher classes up to 1st grade.

The Cabinet decided to increase the monthly charges for concessional travel in HRTC buses from Rs 110 to Rs 500 per month for police personnel up to the rank of Inspector, jail officials (from Jail Warden to Executive Staff of Non-Gazetted rank), and security guards of the HP Secretariat.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a new Sub-Divisional Police Office at Dadasiba, a police post at Alampur, and the up-gradation of Police Post Sansarpur Terrace and Police Post Moin to Police Stations in Kangra district, along-with the creation of the necessary posts to make these offices operational.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the opening of a new Jal Shakti Vibhag Circle at Dehra in Kangra district, along-with the creation and filling of the required posts. It also decided to establish a new Jal Shakti Vibhag Sub-Division and Section at Khad in Haroli assembly constituency of Una district, with the creation and filling of requisite posts.

It also decided to open a new Sub- Division of HPPWD at Khad in Haroli area of Una district with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet put its seal on opening of fire post at Ubadesh area Gumma in Kotkhai of Shimla district along-with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

Approval was granted to fill one Assistant Professor position each in the ENT and Psychiatry departments at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, in Sirmaur district.

Additionally, the purchase of 3 TESLA MRI machines was permitted for IGMC Shimla, Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty Chamiyana, and Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur, to enhance patient care.

The decision also included the provision of two electric vehicles each for emergency services at AIIMS Chamiyana and IGMC, Shimla.