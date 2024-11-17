Himachal Govt plans mega event in Bilaspur to mark two years in office

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government has decided to organize a mega event to celebrate the completion of two years of his government on December 11 at Kahlur Sports Complex, Bilaspur.

He said this on Sunday when Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, former Minister Ram Lal Thakur, former MLA Bumber Thakur, and Congress leader Vivek Kumar called on him at his official residence, Oak Over and discussed various developmental initiatives for Bilaspur district.

On this occasion, over 25,000 people are expected to attend this event, and the Chief Minister directed arrangements to begin immediately to ensure its success, he added.

The leaders assured the Chief Minister that the event would be historic. Discussions were also held on developmental projects underway in the district.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government is committed to ensuring comprehensive development in Bilaspur district.

The senior leaders raised the demand for constructing the Beri-Dadola Bridge, highlighting that it would benefit the residents of three constituencies: Bilaspur Sadar, Jhanduta, and Ghumarwin.

They apprised the Chief Minister that approach roads on both sides of the bridge have already been constructed.

He assured them that the construction of the bridge would be prioritized, and a survey would be conducted

After the survey, the government would make necessary financial arrangements for the project, he added.

Former Minister Ram Lal Thakur also demanded granting Nagar Panchayat status to Swarghat under the Shri Naina Devi ji assembly constituency, while Vivek Kumar raised a similar demand for Jhanduta under the Jhanduta assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister assured both leaders that the government would seriously consider these demands and make every effort to grant Nagar Panchayat status to these areas.

Congress leaders expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for introducing an M Tech course in Electrical Engineering (Electric Vehicle Technology) at the Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla, Bilaspur. They thanked the Chief Minister for his personal efforts in advancing development in Bilaspur district.

The leaders also appreciated the initiation of water sports activities in Gobind Sagar Lake under the state government’s efforts, which have created employment and self-employment opportunities for the locals, contributing to the region’s economic prosperity.