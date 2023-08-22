Himachal: Govt owned roadways stares at another crisis

The state-owned road transport corporation, Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation suffered an operational loss of over Rs 29.90 crore due to operational losses, and damages due to the recent rain fury.

Other losses estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, include damage and losses to Bus Stands and workshops due to rains.

Of the total 3806 HRTC Bus services, only 1104 are operational as 1104 services have been suspended due to damages to roads and other reasons.

The HRTC already in red is now staring at another crisis with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) having withdrawn the discount of Rs 1.5 per litre (all India decision), which will result in extra burden of Rs 1 crore per month on HRTC.

HRTC Managing Director, Rohan Chand Thakur said, “We will take up the matter with the Union Petroleum Ministry keeping in mind the natural disaster including floods, excess rain that has occurred in the state.”