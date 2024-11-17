Himachal Govt expands Mukhyamantri Sukhashrya Yojana to support deserted children

Taking a significant step forward in social welfare, the Himachal Pradesh government has expanded the scope of the Mukhyamantri Sukhashrya Yojana to include abandoned and surrendered children under its fold.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Sunday that the scheme, which currently benefits approximately 6,000 orphan children across the state, will now extend its support to additional children facing challenging circumstances.

“An abandoned child refers to one deserted by biological or adoptive parents or guardians, while a surrendered child includes those relinquished by parents or guardians due to physical, emotional, or social factors beyond their control,” said the Chief Minister.

Child welfare committees in the districts would issue certificates for eligible children under the expanded Mukhyamantri Sukhashrya Yojana , he said, adding that after final approval, these children would receive various benefits, including monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 until the age of 14 and Rs 2,500 per child until the age of 18.

Additionally, they would be entitled to get Rs. 4,000 as pocket money per month until the age of 27, he stated.

“The state government will also bear the full cost of their higher education until the age of 27 and provide Rs. 3,000 for PG expenses if a hostel is unavailable,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government would support these children by offering Rs 2 lakh to establish start-ups, helping them secure their livelihood.

Additionally, they would receive land and financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for constructing their houses and Rs 2 lakh as marriage assistance, said Sukhu.

“ Himachal Pradesh has become the first State in the country to enact a legislation aimed at ensuring comprehensive care and support for orphaned children . This landmark initiative reflects the state’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of its most vulnerable section of the society,” he said.

In addition to ensuring their education, welfare, and overall well-being, the state government will fund an annual air travel experience for these children , complete with a three-star hotel stay, he said.

This initiative aims to provide these children with exposure to new opportunities and experiences, helping them broaden their horizons and build confidence,” said the Chief Minister.

“Under the scheme, the state government owns full responsibility for the welfare, upbringing, and education of orphaned children . It is now the duty of the state to provide these children with the necessary resources and opportunities to lead dignified and fulfilling lives,” said the Chief Minister.