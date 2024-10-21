Himachal govt committed to ensuring the uplift of specially-abled: CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday that his government was committed to the uplift of the specially-abled.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed building of the institute for specially-abled children at Dhalli in the Shimla district built at a cost of Rs 8.28 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “This facility will serve as a milestone for children in Himachal Pradesh with hearing and visual impairments. The new five-story building includes 32 modern classrooms and residential rooms, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. It also houses a computer lab, vocational training rooms, a music room, a library, a workshop, and other essential amenities. Furthermore, 10 rooms have been allocated for hostel accommodation.”

“Currently, the institute is providing education to 140 children, including 106 hearing-impaired and 34 visually impaired students. The institute offers free residential education from 1st Class to 12th Class. In addition, students receive vocational training in fields such as handicrafts, bakery, computer skills, and horticulture to help them become self-reliant and lead dignified lives,” he added.

The state government was laying special emphasis on the welfare of differently-abled individuals, orphaned children, widows, and senior citizens above 70 years of age, he said, reiterating his government’s commitment to lay the foundation for a bright future for specially-abled individuals by providing high-quality formal and vocational education.

He said a ‘Centre of Excellence for the Differently-Abled’ was being set up in Kandaghat in the Solan district, spanning 45 bighas of land which would accommodate 300 students.

The centre aims to ensure the holistic development of differently-abled individuals, making them capable of leading a dignified life, he added.

Sukhu further said, “Our government is continuously working towards ensuring that specially-abled individuals are educated and trained to earn a respectable place in the society and this newly constructed building is a step towards securing a bright future for our specially-abled children.”

Sukhu announced Rs 1 lakh for the children of the institution for Diwali celebrations, Rs. 2 lakh for the purchase of musical instruments, and Rs. 10,000 each for the children who presented paintings to him.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil stated that Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had given a new identity to orphaned children by designating them as ‘Children of the State.’

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to enact legislation ensuring the welfare and care of orphaned children, he added.