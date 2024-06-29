Himachal empowering women through ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana’

The landmark initiative of the Government of Himachal Pradesh – Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana – is empowering the state’s women holistically.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday that under the scheme, the state government is providing Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 18 and above with an aim to uplift the socio-economic condition of women of the state thereby offering them financial independence and respect.

“The state government under the scheme has already disbursed Rs 3.27 crore to 7,280 women in Haroli of district Una. In Himachal Pradesh 48,000 women have been receiving their first three-month installment of Rs 4,500 each,” he said.

The government has allocated a budget of Rs. 23 crore for this initiative, ensuring that all eligible women receive the benefits they deserve, he said, adding that similarly, the scheme would soon be started in all the other districts of the state in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister said that this scheme reflects the state government’s dedication to empowering women, ensuring they can manage their expenses independently and lead their life with dignity.

“By fulfilling its election promises, the government is working tirelessly to boost rural economies and create a stronger support system for women,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of this scheme in Lahaul and Una districts has already shown positive results.

The financial assistance provided under this scheme is a significant step towards gender equality and women’s empowerment, enabling them to lead more self-reliant and dignified lives.

He further stated that the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana stands as a testament to the government’s efforts to ensure that every family benefits from this transformative initiative.

The government is also making efforts to stabilize the state’s economy despite numerous challenges, which not only ensure women’s welfare but also cater to public service, said the Chief Minister.