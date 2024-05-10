Himachal: Election Department makes most of IPL stage for voter awareness

In a unique initiative, the Himachal Pradesh Election Department took to the IPL stage at Dharamshala in Kangra district to motivate voters and make them aware of their right to franchise.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match that was played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (KXI) on Thursday evening at Dharamshala, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg officially launched a theme song on elections composed by the famous Himachal Police band ‘Harmony of Pines.’

“The Song, which was displayed on the big screen of Dharamshala cricket stadium not only disseminated the message to the spectators present but also to the people all over the country to come out and vote for building a stronger democracy,” said the CEO.

Advertisement

Composed in 10 different Indian languages, the Song has been shot at various famous locations in Himachal Pradesh and features other locations of the country in order to spread the message throughout India to voluntarily vote in the biggest ‘Utsav of Democracy’, besides showcasing National Integration and diverse culture, he added.

“It is a unique and earnest initiative of the HP Election department under the guidance of Election Commission of India (ECI) covered under Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), programme,” said the CEO.

Garg said that the EC was doing every bit on their part to ensure high mobilization and participation of people in the Lok Sabha Polls.

Earlier also during the last assembly elections, the State Election Department entrusted the task to compose the theme Song for VSE 2022 to ‘Harmony of Pines’ titled ‘Vote Karo, Matdaan Karo,’ which was widely appreciated and had crossed 2.5 million views on YouTube, he added.