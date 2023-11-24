Himachal: DGP questions SPs of 6 districts for dip in traffic challans

Expressing displeasure at the low rate of challans in six districts that contribute to over 80 per cent road traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has pulled up the Superintendents of Police (SPs).

In a written communique to the SPs of Shimla, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi and Solan Sanjay Kundu has issued necessary directions so as to improve progress under MV Act in these lagging districts and the use of technology in traffic enforcement.

He has pointed out that in perusal of the district wise comparative data of traffic challans in these districts reflects a significant decrease in traffic challans, particularly Shimla district showing a sharp decline during 2023.

Only 86,932 traffic challans have been issued in Shimla district till October 2023 as compared to 1,60,740, during the same period in 2022, which showed a notable decrease of 73,808 (45.9 percent), observed Kundu.

In Bilaspur district only 35566 challans were issued which was a decrease of 4256 as compared to 39822 challans in 2022.

Kullu district saw a decrease in 6806 challans as compared to 79722 challans in 2022, while this year 72916 challans have been issued.

45712 challans were issued this year as compared to 46753 in in 2022 in Chamba district registering a decrease of 1041, while in Mandi district there was a decrease of 1840 as in 2022 it stood at 75932 whereas this year it is 74092 challans.

In Solan district there was a dip from 51092 challans in 2022 to 46304 in 2023, witnessing a decrease of 4788 challans.

Kundu asked the SPs to demonstrate a sustained commitment towards upholding and improving standards in road safety.

“By increasing the number of challans, we not only deter potential violators but also send a clear message about the importance of adhering to traffic rules, stated DGP, claiming that reduction of traffic challans may inadvertently signal a weakening of enforcement activities, which could compromise the overall safety of our roads.

Kundu directed the SPs to intensify their efforts in increasing the traffic challans under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He said that it is self-evident that effective enforcement of traffic rules and regulations plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents, ensuring public safety and promoting adherence to traffic rules and regulations in the state.

Himachal Police is using technology based equipment such as Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), breath analyser, laser speed gun, 4G body worn camera for traffic enforcement, he added.

The DGP on regular intervals reviews the performance under traffic challans issued, compounded and fine realized to ensure check upon traffic violations likely to cause road accidents.

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) also monitors the progress of the State Police in traffic enforcement measures from time to time.

The Supreme Court Committee has adversely commented on the low rate of traffic violation challans by Himachal Pradesh Police.