‘Operation Lotus’ proved costly for BJP: Himachal Cong VP

Himachal Pradesh Congress Vice President Naresh Chauhan has said that the BJP’s Operation Lotus proved costly for the saffron party itself.

“The failed Operation Lotus has exposed BJP’s conspiratorial policy to the public,” he said while holding a press conference here on Monday.

Chauhan accused that the BJP leaders’ hunger for power forced the people of nine assembly constituencies of the state to participate in elections.

Advertisement

“The BJP is also responsible for the by-elections being held in three assembly constituencies-Nalagarh, Hamirpur and Dehra. The public will give a strong reply to this act of BJP through votes,” he asserted.

“The public has already sent four BJP MLAs home. Now the public has made preparations to send three more MLAs home by retiring them from politics,” he claimed.

Chauhan said that with the immense support Congress was getting from the public, it is clear that Congress will have 41 MLAs in the assembly.

“Even as BJP has only 27 MLAs, their leaders still talk ridiculously about the Congress government falling,” he said.

Chauhan said that due to undemocratic intentions of BJP, the valuable time of the people of the state was being wasted in elections.

“The time which should have been used for development work is being used in elections due to BJP’s wrong intention. In such a situation, the people of the state will never forgive BJP. The people of the state have completely rejected the money power of BJP and supported the people’s power,” he said.

“Former CM Jai Ram Thakur is making irresponsible statements regarding the decision pending in the court regarding CPS, which is a living example of his frustration. He is a vision-less leader of the opposition. He did not write a single letter in one and half years of the state government suggesting the interest of the people of the state. The leader of the opposition is addicted to making statements about the fall of the Congress government, which is neither in the interest of BJP nor in the interest of the state,” he added.