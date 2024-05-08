Himachal: Cong candidates Anand Sharma, Vikramaditya to file nominations on Thursday

Congress candidates for the parliamentary elections will start filling their nomination papers from Thursday.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of six-time former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and State Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh will file nomination from Mandi parliamentary seat on Thursday.

After that, a public meeting will be organized in a show of strength at Seri Manch. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and party state president Pratibha Singh will address the public meeting.

Advertisement

Congress Media Coordinator GS Tomar said here on Wednesday that the Congress candidate from Kangra seat veteran leader Anand Sharma will also file nomination papers in the afternoon on the same day.

On May 10, the two Congress candidates for the remaining two LS seats including Satpal Raizada will file his nomination papers from Hamirpur parliamentary seat and Vinod Sultanpuri will file his nomination from Shimla parliamentary seat.

“During the nomination process, a huge public meeting will be organized at Chaura Maidan in Shimla in which Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and party state president Pratibha Singh, ministers and local leaders and party workers will also be present. will be present,” he said.

During the nomination process, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, State President Pratibha Singh and Working Presidents Sanjay Awasthi and Chandrashekhar will also be present with all the candidates.

The Congress party is fighting the elections with strength and issues, he added.

Tomar said that even after being in power for ten years at the Centre, BJP is working as an issue-less party, while the Congress party is fighting the elections strongly on issues related to the national interest and local issues.

“Today BJP is neither talking about inflation, unemployment and farmers related issues nor is it talking about women’s safety. BJP, seeing its impending defeat in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections, is diverting the public’s attention from the real issues in panic,” he said.

The people of the country and the state have understood the words and actions of the BJP and they will bear the consequences in these elections, he added.