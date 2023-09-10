Himachal CM seeks special relief package from PM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while discussing various issues related to the interests of the state with

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed the gravity of the damages caused by the natural disaster during the monsoon and appealed to him to declare it a ‘National Disaster.’

He took up the issue during the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the G-20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister highlighted that over 400 people have lost their lives due to the calamity and over 13 thousand houses were damaged, leaving thousands of families homeless.

He added that as a result of the disaster, the state has suffered cumulative losses exceeding Rs 12,000 crore.

Sukhu stated that Himachal requires substantial assistance from the Union government to rebuild and chart a path toward recovery.

He further urged the Prime Minister to release a special relief package to Himachal Pradesh, drawing a parallel to the support provided during the Bhuj and Kedarnath tragedies.

The Prime Minister listened intently to the Chief Minister’s concerns and assured that the demands would be considered sympathetically.