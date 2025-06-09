Himachal CM reviews Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project, directs completion by November 2026

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday reviewed the ongoing development work of the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Hydroelectric Project in Kinnaur district.

The CM inspected the powerhouse site at Karcham and the barrage site at Powari and interacted with engineers and workers involved in the project. He also directed officials to complete the project by November 2026.

He said the project is expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore for the state after commissioning.

Despite being under construction for the past 13 years, the current state government has significantly accelerated its progress and is committed to completing the project within the stipulated timeframe, he said.

Sukhu emphasised the state government’s commitment to harnessing Himachal Pradesh’s river resources to boost the economy.

He said efforts are underway to take over the Dhaulasidh, Luhri, and Sunni hydropower projects, and that the financials of these projects are currently being assessed.

The state will undertake hydropower development on its own terms to safeguard its interests that were overlooked by the previous BJP-led government, the CM affirmed.

Sukhu also announced plans to establish a geothermal power project at Tapri in Kinnaur to expand the state’s renewable energy portfolio through solar and green hydrogen production.

“Despite being an energy-surplus state, Himachal Pradesh is currently purchasing power in winters (October to March) at Rs 5–6 per unit. To address this, the government is actively promoting solar energy generation during this period,” he said.

Currently, solar power projects with a total capacity of 626 MW are in various stages of development through the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), he added.

HPPCL General Manager Abid Hussain Sadiq provided a detailed briefing on the progress of the Shongtong-Karcham project.

Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, along with senior district officials, accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.