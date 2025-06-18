Himachal govt to set up Rs 26-crore winery at Parala in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government will set up a Rs 26-crore winery at Parala Market in Shimla district for the benefit of local fruit growers.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that the work on the winery will commence soon.

He made this announcement while inaugurating the newly constructed bus stand at Theog, built at a cost of Rs 14.84 crore, and the APMC Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru, constructed at a cost of Rs 23 crore.

Addressing a large public gathering, the Chief Minister said that the bus stand project, which had been pending for the last 12 years, has now been completed and dedicated to the people, fulfilling a long-pending demand.

The facility is equipped with all basic amenities for passengers and HRTC staff.

He also announced that a shopping complex will be constructed at the site of the Old Bus Stand with government funding.

The Chief Minister said that the newly inaugurated Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru would provide a reliable platform to local farmers and horticulturists to get fair prices for their produce, thereby saving both time and money.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing modern and accessible marketing infrastructure for the farming community.

The Chief Minister also assured that sufficient funds would be made available for the construction of the Mini Secretariat at Theog and announced the opening of a new HRTC sub-depot and workshop in the area.

Sukhu said that the state government was working towards equipping Theog Hospital with all essential medical facilities. He added that efforts were being made to upgrade IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College to the level of AIIMS.

The government would invest Rs 1,350 crore in modern medical technology and recruit doctors, nurses, and Rogi Mitras to further strengthen health services in the state.

“As I hold the Finance portfolio, I assure equal and balanced development across all regions of the state,” he said.

Referring to the natural calamity in 2023, the Chief Minister said that the government acted swiftly to restore road connectivity in the apple belt to ensure the timely transportation of apples and avoid losses to farmers.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts in introducing the Universal Carton in the first year of its tenure to support horticulturists.

Sukhu said the state has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict apple imports in order to safeguard the interests of local farmers. “We are raising the voice of the farming community at every forum,” he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Shipki-La Pass, which borders China, has been recently opened to tourists.

The government is exploring the possibility of initiating the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through this route.

Criticising the previous BJP government, he said, “They constructed buildings worth Rs 1,000 crore for electoral gains, many of which now lie unused. Our focus is on judicious use of resources to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri lauded the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhu and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore, both of whom have previously served as Pradesh Congress Committee presidents.

He said Theog has consistently elected capable leaders and holds a place of importance in the state. He credited the Chief Minister for releasing Rs 5 crore to complete the bus stand project and informed that Rs 255 crore has already been spent on the Kurpan Water Supply Scheme, with the remaining Rs 45 crore now available for its completion.

He assured that pending sewerage works in Theog would also be completed soon.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were fully committed to ensuring the development of Theog.

He recalled the significant contributions of former Minister Vidya Stokes and the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in shaping the region.