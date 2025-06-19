Himachal CM, Deputy CM meet JPC on ‘One Nation, One Election’

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, — pertaining to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal — held a crucial meeting with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in Shimla on Wednesday.

The committee, chaired by senior parliamentarian P P Choudhary, the chairperson, and other committee members, was accorded a traditional welcome by the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister put forth the views of the Himachal Pradesh government on the proposed electoral reform. Member of Parliament from Hamirpur and committee member Anurag Thakur also attended the deliberations.

Speaking informally to the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu said that while the Congress party opposes the One Nation, One Election bill, the state government has put forward constructive suggestions aimed at strengthening democratic principles.

“We have recommended that a provision be made to hold by-elections annually in order to uphold democratic values,” the Chief Minister said.

The JPC’s visit is part of its nationwide consultation process to gather feedback from various stakeholders on the proposed constitutional amendments.