Himachal CM orders special leave for student-athletes; Rs 14.77 cr awarded to medal winners

In a significant move to promote holistic development among student-athletes, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directions to educational institutions and sports bodies to ensure that students representing India or the state in national and international sports competitions are not marked absent during their participation.

Highlighting the importance of balancing academics and athletics, the Chief Minister noted that student-athletes often suffer academically due to the absence of special leave provisions, which affects both attendance and internal assessments.

“Participation in such prestigious events must be considered a matter of pride, not a penalty,” he said.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Himachal Pradesh, schools have now been directed to treat participation in recognized sports events as “special leave.”

Valid participation certificates or letters from official sports associations, federations, or boards will be accepted as proof, similar to the protocol followed for School Games Federation of India (SGFI) events.

“It should be ensured that the schools should not show such days as absent but should record them as special leave attendance in the register,” the Chief Minister directed.

This reflects a shift towards an integrated approach where sports and academics complement each other, he added.

Furthermore, taking a historic step to recognize the achievements of sportspersons, the state government has disbursed an unprecedented Rs. 14.77 crore as cash prizes to 21 international medal winners.

Leading the list is Paralympian Nishad Kumar from Una, who was awarded Rs. 7.80 crore for his high jump victories, including his medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Paralympics. Para-athlete Ajay Kumar from Mandi received Rs. 2.50 crore for his excellence in the 400-meter race, while Vikas Thakur from Hamirpur was honored with Rs. 2 crore for his medal in weightlifting.

In kabaddi, eight players – Ritu Negi, Pushpa, and Sushma Sharma from Sirmaur, Nidhi Sharma from Bilaspur, Jyoti from Solan, and Vishal Bhardwaj from Una – were each granted Rs. 33.32 lakh for their international accolades. Cricket sensation Renuka Singh Thakur from Shimla received Rs. 13.32 lakh in recognition of her contributions to Indian women’s cricket.

Additionally, around Rs. 44 lakh was distributed among other outstanding athletes, reflecting the state’s inclusive approach to promoting sports across various disciplines.

Beyond prize money, the government has also prioritized athlete welfare and development.

A total of 421 athletes received Rs. 76.98 lakh as diet allowances, while 235 athletes were provided Rs. 6.01 lakh to support travel and participation in events.

To boost infrastructure, an international-level sports stadium is under construction in Nadaun, Hamirpur, envisioned as a premier facility for nurturing emerging talent and hosting national and international-level competitions.

“This extraordinary support shows that in Himachal Pradesh, sports is not just a passion but a priority.

Our athletes are not just stars in the arena but also students striving to balance their academic responsibilities,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.

With sustained investment in both people and infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh is paving the way to become a formidable force on the national and international sports stage, said Sukhu.