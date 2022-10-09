Himachal CM launches for 23 development projects worth Rs 62 crore for Kinnaur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 23 developmental projects costing about Rs 62 crore for Kinnaur assembly constituency while presiding over and event ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna ke 75 Varsh’ organised at Chholtu near Tapri.

Addressing a public meeting at Chholtu, Jai Ram Thakur said the state government organised ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna ke 75 Varsh’ function across Himachal “as our state had entered the 75th year of its formation the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ on the completion of 75 years of India’s independence”.

As the prime minister’s campaign was aimed at expressing gratitude to the freedom fighters who had made sacrifices for the cause of independence on the completion of 75 years of India’s independence the state is acknowledging the contribution of hardworking and honest people and great leaders who had played an active role in the progress and prosperity of the state,

Thakur said that in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we had got leadership that understands and connects with the sentiments of the people of the country.

While congratulating the people of Kinnaur for becoming the first district in achieving 100 percent target in COVID-19 vaccination, he said that with the collective efforts, Himachal had topped the country in administering first and second doses of COVID vaccine.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition parties were very upset over the public welfare schemes and programs of the State government and they were trying to mislead the people.

He said that the state government had been working by staying close to the poor and he himself belongs to a humble background and had experienced poverty and hardship very closely.

Keeping in view the hardships and needs of weaker sections of the society, the government had started schemes like Mukhyamantri Sahara, Himcare, Mukhyamantri Shagun with resolve to benefit the underprivileged.

Thakur said fulfilling the needs and commitment to the development of this tribal district has always been the top-most priority for our government and is working tirelessly with utmost dedication to provide a quality life to the people of this area.

He said the government had approved 344 cases of Forest Rights Act (FRA) which were pending since 2008.

He said that under the Tribal Area Development Program, a budget provision of Rs 140 crore had been made for Kinnaur district in the financial year 2022-23, which is Rs 35 crore more than the previous financial year.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of five developmental projects worth Rs 19.84 crore. These include source strengthening of water supply scheme for Rekangpeo and adjoining areas worth Rs 15.54 crore, sewerage treatment plant costing Rs 1.13 crore for EMRS School Nichar and the reconstruction work of staging hut in Gram Panchayat Asrang worth Rs 1.30.