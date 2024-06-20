Himachal CM inaugurates Bulk Drug Park, calling it a revolutionary initiative

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Bulk Drug Park constructed at Panjuvana in Haroli Assembly constituency of the Una district.

Addressing a large public gathering on this occasion on Thursday, the chief minister said the project was a revolutionary initiative of the state government, which would go a long way in significant transformation of the entire region, besides providing employment and self-employment opportunities to the local people.

He said the state government would provide land at a nominal cost of one rupee, electricity at the rate of three rupees per unit and free water for a period of ten years to the industries coming up in the Bulk Drug Park.

The state government will also extend financial support for construction of five-kilometer railway line from Jaijon to Polian costing approximately Rs. 3400 crore, he added.

The chief minister said, “The Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme had been launched from Haroli and commencement of the Bulk Drug Park within 48 hours, were two significant developments in Una district. Under the Pyari Behna scheme, the women would receive Rs. 18,000 annually.”

He said that reinstating the old pension scheme for government employees and providing financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh to widows for building homes reflects the government’s dedication to its employees and efforts towards women empowerment.

“The previous BJP government mismanaged the state’s finances, which has put every resident of the state under a debt burden of Rs. 1.25 lakh. The present state government was committed to strengthening the state’s economy and making it a self-reliant state,” he asserted.

He added that Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has dedicated himself to the development of Haroli Assembly constituency and contribution has been significant.

The Deputy Chief Minister thanking the Chief Minister for allocating Rs. 1000 crore for construction of the Bulk Drug Park, said that now the park would be developed without involving private agencies.

“The residents of Volleyball, Kuthar Beet, and Poliyan would be benefited from the project. Earlier the people of this area had to face various challenges like proper health care, education and water facilities. To meet out the electricity requirement of the area, the government has made a provision of Rs. 40 crore and there would be no power shortage from next year,” he said.

Agnihotri said many women were misled by the BJP and did not apply for taking benefit of Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. However, rest women have received pension amount for three months, he added.