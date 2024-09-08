Himachal CM directs officials to expedite development projects in Dehra constituency

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday directed the administration to expedite developmental projects in the Dehra constituency.

During his one-day visit to the Dehra Assembly constituency in Kangra district on Sunday, the CM reviewed the region’s development priorities and instructed officials to expedite various projects for early completion.

Sukhu also directed officials to resolve issues with the forest department regarding the construction of a government college building in Dehra. To ensure the area’s speedy development, he ordered the establishment of a land bank in Dehra.

Advertisement

Besides, he also called for the fast-track construction of a circuit house, indoor stadium, SP office, critical care unit at Dehra hospital, and offices for the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti, and Electricity Board in Dehra constituency.

The Chief Minister also directed the implementation of an underground electricity cable project, accelerated road construction, and optimal utilisation of water sources in Dehra.

Sukhu emphasised that Kangra district is being developed as the ‘tourism capital’ of the state on a priority basis. As part of this initiative, several important projects have been proposed for the Dehra Assembly constituency.

He directed officials to accelerate work on constructing a Zoological Park at Bankhandi and developing infrastructure around Pong Dam to boost tourism activities. Besides, he instructed them to identify potential tourist sites in the area.