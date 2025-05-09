Himachal CM directs district administrations to stay vigilant

In the wake of the latest cross-border tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to stay vigilant.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here on Friday, the Chief Minister took detailed feedback from all DCs and SPs regarding the prevailing situation in their respective districts.

“There is no need to panic, but you all should remain cautious and watchful at all levels,” stated the Chief Minister. He said essential government offices will remain operational across the state, including the Chief Minister’s office, the Office of Chief Secretary, and Control Rooms with essential staff during the upcoming three holidays.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the district administrations along the adjoining inter-state borders would promptly take necessary measures upon hearing sirens, particularly in Pathankot, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir, in case of a possible escalation of tension.

He directed that everyone must adhere to the instructions of the Union and state governments to ensure people’s safety. He also directed that adequate security be ensured around vital installations, including religious places, airports, dams, and bridges. Additionally, he instructed that regular mock drills be conducted in accordance with the Union government’s advisories.