Himachal CM confident of according tribal status to Hatti Community

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government has effectively taken up the issue of according tribal status to Hatti Community of the Sirmaur district.

“Centre Government would soon come up with good news for the people of Sirmour in general and the Hatti community in particular, he claimed.

He was addressing a public meeting at Renuka ji, in Renuka ji Assembly Constituency area of Sirmour district on Friday as part of ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme, being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that when today the whole nation was celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence.

“Sirmour district was a pioneer in the existence of the state as it was the son of the soil, Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar, who not only spearheaded the struggle for a separate identity for the state, but he also served as the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.”

He said that the state during all these years ensured splendid progress in all spheres of development.

Thakur said that the state government has decided to celebrate this historic occasion in a befitting manner.

He said that this has been done to pay respect and recognize the services of the people who have contributed for making Himachal Pradesh where it stands today.

He announced naming Government Senior Secondary School Kudlakhadak as Saheed Prashant Thakur Government Senior Secondary School Kudlakhadak as a mark of respect to the martyr of the area.

Referring to the development in Renuka ji Vidhan Sabha area during the tenure of the present State Government, the Chief Minister said that a number of Rs 62.95 crore has been spent during this period under Jal Jeevan Mission on construction of 20 drinking water supply schemes and Rs 10.56 crore on Khala-Kayar-Koti road.

“A mini Secretariat building has been constructed at Sangrah by spending an amount of Rs 7.07 crore, degree College was provided in the area and over 175 km roads have been constructed in the area,” he said.

As many as 4,643 free gas connections have been provided to beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in the district,” he said, adding that in addition to this, a 33/11 KV Electric Sub Station has also been dedicated to the people of Sangrah.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the famous Maa Renuka ji and Parshuram Temple and performed Puja. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Renuka.