Himachal CM attends oath-taking ceremony of new Telangana CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy as new chief minister of Telangana in Hyderbad on Thursday.

Sukhu congratulated Revanth Reddy on assuming the office of chief minister of the state. He expressed the hope that the Telangana state would progress with leaps and bounds under the newly-formed Congress government as the people of Telangana have reposed faith in the leadership of Reddy and the Congress party.

