Telangana: CM asks KCR to give Rs 100 cr to farmers from EB funds

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has slammed BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying he should announce Rs 100 crore for farmers from Rs 1500 crore his party got through electoral bonds (EB) scheme.

Rao had said that 200 farmers committed suicide in the state after the Congress took over due to mishandling, triggering water and power crisis.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao today threatened legal action again a Congress minister and a leader after they dragged his name in the ongoing phone tapping controversy.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister today visited Tukkuguda, the venue for the public rally of the Congress on April 6 which will be attended by party MP Rahul Gandhi. The Congress manifesto in Telugu will be released on the same day.

Since it had announced the six guarantees instrumental for the party’s victory in Telangana from the same venue, it is now considered auspicious. Reddy said that the manifesto will include INDIA bloc’s promises for Telangana including special funds for the state once it comes to power at the Centre.

He also then lambasted the former chief minister after KCR accused the Congress of mishandling the water and power situation in the state. He took a dig at KCR saying he must give Rs100 crore to the farmers out of Rs 1500 crore funds which his party received under electoral bonds.

The Chief Minister was referring to the Kaleshwaram project built at the cost of Rs 100 crore by Megha Engineering which was one of the largest contributors for electoral bonds. The ruling party insists Kaleshwaram has turned out to be a dud, because of faulty design.

“If the BRS gives the list of names of 200 farmers who committed suicide we will give compensation. KCR should furnish the names of deceased farmers within 48 hours,” he said.

He also claimed that unlike KCR’s government which arrested the Opposition it is the Congress government which facilitated his visit to the farms.

“KCR is like an invalid Rs1000 note. If you have it in your possession you will be jailed,” said Reddy, adding that it was only because Rao lost the election and his daughter is in jail that he was available for the state.