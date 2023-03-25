Himachal CM announces tourism courses, digital library in his alma mater

Himachal Prdaesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the commencement of a new course in tourism adventure along with digital library and classrooms for the college.

He made the announcement while presiding over the annual prize distribution function of Government Degree College, Sanjauli, his alma mater on Saturday.

“The government has launched various schemes in its first budget to fulfill its commitment to providing quality education to all the students,” said the Chief Minister.

He announced Rs 5 crore for creating excellent infrastructure in the Centre of Excellence Government Degree College, Sanjauli.

He also made an announcement of starting MA Economics and Public Administration classes from the next session besides upgrading the career counseling centre of the college and starting GIA-Remote Sensing course.

The Chief Minister said that many students from Sanjauli College had excelled in various fields such as the judiciary, politics, administration, sports.

“Their hard work and dedication have brought laurels to the state,” he said, adding that the present state government is bringing important reforms in the field of education so that students could proficiently face the future challenges besides keeping up the pace with emerging technology.

The state government is endeavoring to arrange exposure visits of teachers abroad, so that they could be customized with the emerging technology in the field of education to bring qualitative improvement, said Sukhu. In addition to this, new technical courses will be introduced so that youth can get better employment opportunities in the government as well as private sector, he added.

The state government will provide a subsidy of Rs. 25,000 to purchase e-scooties for 20 thousand meritorious girls besides making a provision of loans at one percent interest to the poor children who want to pursue professional courses, he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled his college days narrating some of his reminiscences, including his stepping into politics.

Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan praised the immense contribution of the college and its teachers and emphasized the importance of hard work and education for success in life.

Education Minister, Rohit Thakur expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for increasing the education budget to Rs. 8828 crore.

He also stated that Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools would be set up in every assembly constituency and desks would be provided for all students studying in government educational institutions.