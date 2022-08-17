Cabinet approves widening access to traditional knowledge digital library database

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday, approved a proposal to widen the database of traditional knowledge digital library (TKDL) for users.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said at a press conference that opening up of the TKDL database for users would help in providing greater access to Indian traditional knowledge.

According to the official statement, the opening up of the TKDL would encourage thought and knowledge leadership through Bharatiya Gnana Parampara under the New Education Policy 2020.

It informed: “Indian traditional knowledge offers immense potential to serve national and global needs, thus providing societal benefits as well as economic growth. For example, the traditional systems of medicine and wellness from our country, namely Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa Rigpa, and Yoga are serving the needs of people from India and abroad even today.”

“The recent Covid-19 pandemic has also been witnessing extensive use of Indian traditional medicines whose benefits range from immune-boosting to symptoms-relief to anti-viral activity.”

The Cabinet approval would also help in widening the access of the database beyond patent offices and enable integration of traditional knowledge with current practices towards enhancing innovation and trade.