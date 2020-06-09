A provision of Rs 1,01,500 crore has been made under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the current financial year 2020-2021, the government told on Tuesday.

For the financial year 2020-21, a sum of Rs 31,493 crore has already been released which is more than 50 per cent of the budget estimate of the current Financial Year.

“A total of 60.80 crore person days has been generated so far and work has been offered to 6.69 crore persons. Average number of persons to whom work offered in May 2020 has been 2.51 crore per day, which is 73% higher than the work offered in May last year, which was 1.45 crore persons per day,” Ministry of Rural Development said.

A total of 10 lakh works have been completed so far during the current Financial Year 2020-2021. A sustained focus is on taking up works related to water conservation and irrigation, plantation, horticulture and Individual Beneficiary works for livelihood promotion, it added.