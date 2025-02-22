High voter turnout and polling disruptions mark Meghalaya’s Autonomous District Council elections

The elections for the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Meghalaya’s Khasi and Jaintia Hills region concluded on Friday with a voter turnout of 72.45 per cent.

Voter turnout varied significantly across constituencies, with Nongspung-Sohiong recording the highest at 86.06 per cent, while Jirang had the lowest at 51.46 per cent.

While voting proceeded peacefully in most areas, disruptions were reported at four polling stations in East Jaintia Hills.

The returning officer reported that unidentified individuals stormed the Wapungskur polling station around 11.30 am and damaged EVMs and official election documents.

In another development, residents of Tangnub village in the Saipung-Nongkhlieh constituency completely boycotted the election. Their protest stemmed from dissatisfaction with the recent delimitation, which reassigned Tangnub from the Sutnga-Nongkhlieh constituency to Saipung-Nongkhlieh.

With 158 candidates contesting for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) seats and 114 candidates vying for the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) seats, the election has been fiercely competitive. Preliminary data from West Jaintia Hills suggests an impressive turnout of 84.36 per cent, though final figures for the Jaintia Hills region are still being compiled.