High bidding for land belonging to ex-Pak president Pervez Musharraf in UP

There was enthusiastic bidding to buy the land of the brother of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf here on Friday.

Officials said the base price of 13 bigha land in Kotana village was kept at Rs 39.06 lakh, but was auctioned at Rs 1.38 crore.

This auction money will be deposited in the account of the Custodian of Enemy Property Department of the Union Home Ministry.

The family of Musharraf moved from Kotana to Delhi in 1943 and started living there for three-and-a-half years and moved to Pakistan at the time of partition in 1947. But apart from Delhi, his family’s mansion and agricultural land were present in Kotana.

Musharraf’s land was sold earlier. The remaining land belonged to his brother Dr Javed Musharraf and his family members.

According to locals, Musharraf’s grandfather and maternal grandmother are from Kotana village. His mother’s name was Begum Zareen and father’s name was Musharrafuddin. After marriage, both the families left the village in the year 1943. Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi.

Although Musharraf never came to the village, his family settled in Pakistan in 1947 during the partition of the country.