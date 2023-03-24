High alert on Indo-Nepal border over absconding Amritpal

With all possibility of wanted absconders Amritpal and Papalpreet fleeing to Nepal, a high alert has been sounded in the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh.

An alert has been sounded on the Indo-Nepal border as it could be a transit point for the fugitive Khalistan Amritpal Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’, who is absconding from Punjab. Posters of Amritpal and Papalpreet have been put up at Sonauli border in the Maharajganj district of UP.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police have increased vigil. Intensive checking of vehicles and passengers coming from India to Nepal is being done. At the same time, the police are also keeping a close watch on hotels, buses, parks and public places, sources here on Friday said.

It has been reported that Amritpal had come to Shahabad in Haryana on the night of March 19 and fled from there along with his associate Papalpreet. Ever since Amritpal has absconded, he has not only changed his appearance, but is also changing his vehicle. Security agencies are fully alert about this and jawans are keeping vigil at all the border points.

The Intelligence Department on the border has been on alert since the past two days, while the Indian intelligence department has alerted the Nepal administration. Nepal Police is also keeping a close watch on the routes between Pokhara and Kathmandu.

A few months ago, the Indian Intelligence Department had issued an alert that the terrorist organizations of Bangladesh and Pakistan are conspiring against India in Nepal by meeting Khalistan rebels.

Not only Sonauli border, but the posters of Amritpal and Papalpreet have been pasted on all the checkpoints along the 84 km border with Maharajganj district. Sonauli in-charge Inspector Abhishek Singh said that ever since the lookout notice has been issued for Amritpal Singh, vigilance has been increased on the border. The agency is on alert mode. All the people and vehicles going to Nepal are being thoroughly checked, people are being allowed to go to Nepal only after checking.