Hi-tech milk processing plant proposed in Kangra district of Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a state-of-the-art milk processing plant is proposed at Dagwar in the Kangra district.

The plant will be constructed at a cost of about Rs. 226 crore and various milk products will be produced there.

Modern technology will be used in other plants as well, he said.

He said this while launching the new dairy products of Himachal Pradesh State Milk Producers Federation Limited (MILKFED) ahead of the festive season here on Friday.

It includes gift packs, wedding bhaji and sugar-free sweets. These new gift packs will be available in three-size packaging, priced at Rs. 620, Rs. 1000 and Rs. 1500 respectively and will be available at all MILKFED sales centers and district headquarters.

The chief minister directed the MILKFED to bring its products as per the requirement of the market and ensured that the state government would provide all possible assistance in producing quality products.

The Congress party in its manifesto has promised to buy cow milk at Rs. 80 per kg and buffalo milk at Rs. 100 per kg from the farmers, for which the Milkfed plant is being modernized, he maintained.

Managing Director MILKFED, Dr. Vikas Sood apprised the Chief Minister that special attention was being paid to high quality in all the products. Considering the demand for sugar-free sweets, MILKFED has launched these products and Milk Cake, Pahadi Barfi, Coconut Barfi, along with 16 types of other sweets will be available in the market as well.