Hesitancy gone, investors now tapping opportunities in UP:Yogi

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said that the investment proposals totaling Rs 40 lakh crore received during last year’s Global Investors Summit, bear testimony to the growing interest of investors from across the globe in the state. These proposals not only signify the state’s progress but also narrate its transformative development journey. These proposals reflect the state’s progress and tell the story of its development journey, he stated.

Speaking at the summit organised by a private news channel here on Tuesday,he said, “Over the past seven years, the state has seen major changes that have improved its reputation both in India and around the world. As a result, investors from across the globe are now drawn to invest in the state.”

Yogi shared that the state was then struggling with a damaged reputation. It was known for riots, criminal gangs, political corruption, and governance issues. This led to a crisis for young people who faced a lack of jobs, respect, and security. Festivals and celebrations were marked by fear, with residents worried about outbreaks of violence. “Today, however, the state is free from riots and lawlessness. Previously, investors hesitated to invest in Uttar Pradesh, and those who did often sought ways to leave. Now, the state has created a safe and stable environment that attracts businesses and provides new opportunities for its youth,” he said.

The CM highlighted that UP’s recent Global Investor Summit showcased the state’s economic potential to the nation. He noted that groundbreaking for projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore has already taken place from the summit’s proposals. At present, investment proposals of Rs 10 lakh crore are ready, while work is going on continuously.

The CM emphasized that these investments are not only about economic growth but also represent vast job opportunities for the state’s youth. Uttar Pradesh, now one of India’s leading state economies, aims to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2029, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. This goal, he said, has the united commitment of the people of Uttar Pradesh, who are ready to drive the state’s economic future forward.

He also mentioned that a grand Deepotsav would be held in Ayodhya on Wednesday. This event marks a significant occasion, as it is the first major celebration since Ramlala took his place in his sacred abode after 500 years.