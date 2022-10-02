Heroin worth over 34 crore seized at Mumbai Airport

Heroin worth Rs. 34.79 crore has been seized at the Mumbai Airport by the officials of Mumbai Airport Customs department. The consignment was found concealed in a specially made cavity inside a trolley bag.

With this seizure the Customs officials of the Mumbai Airport have succeeded in busting an International drug cartel. According to an official, on secret information a passenger was intercepted at the airport. During a search of the passenger’s baggage, heroin was recovered from a secret custom-made cavity in the trolley bag.

A total of 4970-gram heroin worth Rs. 34.79 crore was recovered from the bag. The recovered heroin was seized and the passenger was arrested.

Further probe is being carried out.