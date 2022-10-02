Follow Us:
With this seizure the Customs officials of the Mumbai Airport have succeeded in busting an International drug cartel.

SNS | New Delhi | October 2, 2022 7:33 pm

Heroin worth over 34 crore seized at Mumbai Airport (Photo: File Photo)

Heroin worth Rs. 34.79 crore has been seized at the Mumbai Airport by the officials of Mumbai Airport Customs department. The consignment was found concealed in a specially made cavity inside a trolley bag.

With this seizure the Customs officials of the Mumbai Airport have succeeded in busting an International drug cartel. According to an official, on secret information a passenger was intercepted at the airport. During a search of the passenger’s baggage, heroin was recovered from a secret custom-made cavity in the trolley bag.

A total of 4970-gram heroin worth Rs. 34.79 crore was recovered from the bag. The recovered heroin was seized and the passenger was arrested.
Further probe is being carried out.

