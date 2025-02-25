Herath Poshte!: PM Modi greets Kashmiri Pandits on Maha Shivratri eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Kashmiri Pandits “Herath Poshte!” on the eve of Maha Shivratri.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “This festival is closely associated with the vibrant culture of our Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers”.

“On this auspicious occasion, I wish for harmony, good health and prosperity for everyone. May it also fulfil dreams, create new opportunities and bring lasting happiness for all”, the PM added.

It is worth mentioning that Herath is also known as the night of Hara, or Shiva.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated on 26 February.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I convey my hearty greetings and felicitations to all and wish them health, happiness and prosperity.

The sacred festival, celebrated as ‘Herath’ by the Kashmiri Pandit community, is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to a life of commitment, truth, brotherhood and compassion. It is a celebration of devotion, divinity and symbolises our inner journey to rise to higher levels of consciousness.

I pray to Lord Shiva to guide us on the path of righteousness and shower His blessings on all of us for years to come”.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended his good wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on Herath.

“Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Herath! May this sacred festival bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings to every home. Herath Mubarak!”, Omar wrote on X.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti extended Herath greetings to the community. “Herath Mubarak to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. May this occasion bring joy and happiness to all of you,” she posted on X.