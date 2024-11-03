“Hemant Soren answerable not BJP”: Amit Shah on request to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-cr coal dues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is answerable not Bharatiya Janata Party after the JMM chief urged the central government to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state.

Addressing the BJP’s manifesto release event in Ranchi, Shah alleged that during the UPA government only Rs 84,000 crore were given, whereas PM Modi has given Rs 38,000 crore.

“Hemant Soren is asking Modi ji for an account of 1 lakh 36 thousand crores. Hemant Babu, I have brought the account. During the UPA government between 2004-14, only 84 thousand crore rupees were given to Jharkhand, whereas Modi ji has given 3 lakh 8 thousand crore rupees between 2014-24. Jawab aapko daina hai soren ji, BJP ko nhi daina hai (You have to answer, Mr Soren, not BJP),” Shah said.

Advertisement

Shah further said that BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand and the party would drive out all the infiltrators.

“You (Hemant Soren) have given shelter to the infiltrators. You see your vote bank in the infiltrators. Due to infiltrators, the number of tribals in this state is decreasing, the demography is changing and Hemant Soren’s government is busy in its own work. BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand and we will drive out these infiltrators. We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand. BJP government came to power in Assam and today infiltration has stopped in Assam. We will protect the three – roti, beti and maati,” he added.

The Union Home Minister said that the youth of the Jharkhand is angry with the Hemant Soren government.

“The Hemant Soren government had promised to provide employment to 5 lakh youth every year. Today I have come to ask you for an accountability. Forget about 25 lakhs, just give me a list of 5 lakh youth. The youth of Jharkhand is angry with the Hemant Soren government. Today, the youth troubled by unemployment and paper leak are looking for their future with BJP. The paper leak mafia has ruined the future of the youth. Form a BJP government and we will hang the paper mafia upside down,” Shah said.

He further said that the people of Jharkhand are looking for a government that works for the welfare of the poor instead of a government that distributes the money meant for the poor among its lackeys through corruption.

Amit Shah highlighted the BJP’s role in creating Jharkhand, crediting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the state’s formation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing its development.

“Jharkhand was created by our former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and the work of developing Jharkhand was done by our leader and the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi ji. But five years ago, Hemant Soren’s government came to power, which stalled the development schemes implemented by Modiji through the double engine government,” Shah said.

He said that the Jharkhand government has crossed all limits of appeasement, adding that “Hindu Jharkhand Chodo” slogans were raised in the state.

“The Jharkhand government has crossed all limits of appeasement. In Lohardaga, Kanwariyas were attacked, Kirtan and Bhajans were banned in Ramnavami, stones were pelted during Ramnavami procession, temples were damaged in Sahibganj and in Jamshedpur, “Hindu Jharkhand Chodo” slogans were raised. You should be ashamed. There will be such a rule of law here in which those who do such acts will be sent behind bars through the law, no one will dare to do such things,” Shah said.

Amit Shah further asserted that if there is any most corrupt government in the entire country then it is Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand government.

Earlier on Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister urged PM Modi and the Union Home Minister to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state.

“Today the Home Minister, tomorrow the Prime Minister is coming to Jharkhand. I once again request him with folded hands to return the outstanding amount of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore of us Jharkhandis. This amount is very necessary for the development of Jharkhand and Jharkhandis,” CM Soren said on X as he shared a letter addressed to PM Modi.

Hemant Soren also appealed to the BJP colleagues, especially the MPs, to help the Jharkhandis in getting there dues.

“I, Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, am drawing your attention towards a serious issue which is creating obstacles in the path of the state’s development. Our dues from coal companies stand at Rs 1.36 lakh crore,” CM Soren wrote in the letter to the PM.

Elections for 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.