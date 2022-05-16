Heavy rains, massive winds gusts forecast in Kerala till Monday; State administration on high alert

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Predicted extremely heavy rainfall and issued a red alert for 2 districts and an orange alert for 6 southern districts in Kerala till Tuesday.

IMD also notified that the weather on the Kerala coast will be terrible and fishermen have been advised not to go out into the sea during these days.

A red alert had been sounded for Ernakulam and Idukki on Saturday. The two districts will slip under orange alert on Sunday along with Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam.

Thiruvananthapuram will fall under orange alert in addition to the six other districts on Tuesday. Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy had called an emergency meeting of all the concerned departments to take stock of the state’s disaster management preparedness.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 16.