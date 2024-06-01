Heavy rain continued to pound in Kerala, 2 casualties reported

Many parts of Kerala witnessed torrential rains and strong winds on Saturday, leaving two people dead, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting daily life of people.

Two people were killed after being struck by lightning in separate incidents in Thrissur on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Ganeshan (50) and Nimisha (42).

Ganeshan was struck by lightning near Velur at around 11.30 am. He was rushed to the hospital, but his life could not be saved.

Similarly, lightning hit Nimisha at around 10.30 a.m, when she was outside her house in Triprayar. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved.

Landslides and water logging are being reported from various parts of Thrissur district on Saturday. A landslide hit the railway track between Thrissur and Puthukkad. The landslide occurred on the track before Ollur station.

As a result, four trains were halted at stations, including Puthukkad. Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express, Kozhikode–Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express, Tirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Express and Ernakulam-Bengaluru Intercity Express were also halted at various stations.

They resumed after clearing the soil from the track at Ollur. The signal system was also damaged after water entered the track near Thrissur railway station.

Heavy showers pounded Thrissur causing flooding in various parts of the city on Saturday. The areas near North Stand, Swaraj Round, Kokkala, and Punkunnam were heavily affected, making daily life difficult for residents.

Idukki’s Thodupuzha region witnessed mudslides and landslips after extremely heavy rainfall on Friday evening.

A major landslip occurred at Kulappuram, near Poochapra, no casualties were reported. A 33-year-old woman, Padathil Anujamol, was rescued after she got trapped in a mudslide in her house at Karippilangadu, near Moolamattom, in Thodupuzha.

A car was stuck in mudslide at Nadukani under the Kulamavu Police station limit near Moolamattom on the Thodupuzha- Puliyanmala State Highway and the passengers were rescued.

As four shutters of Malankara dam were lifted 2 metres each on Saturday. People living on the banks of Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers have been asked to exercise caution.

The water levels at Meenachil and Manimala rivers have gone up following the incessant rains on Friday night . People along the banks of these rivers are also advised to be careful. Two relief camps were opened at Velliyamattom.

In light of heavy rainfall, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George has issued an order banning night travel in the entire district. The district Collector said travel on the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala stretch will not be allowed as extremely heavy rainfall and landslips have been reported on the route.