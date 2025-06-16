3 more dead as heavy rains continue to batter Kerala

Incessant monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc across Kerala on Monday, severely disrupting normal life, especially in the central and northern parts of the state.

Three more deaths were reported in rain-related incidents on Monday, raising the toll as the state remains gripped by severe weather. In Kasaragod district, an eight-year-old boy, Mohammad Sulthan, son of Sadath and Sajira, died after falling into a stream while playing near his house in Banthiyod.

The body of Don (15), a native of Alappuzha who went missing in the sea during heavy rainfall on Sunday, was found washed ashore on Monday morning. In another tragic incident, 80-year-old Pathummaby of Manaladiyil, Mannarkkad (Palakkad district), died after her house collapsed in the torrential rains.

With the southwest monsoon continuing to batter most districts, authorities remain on high alert. As a precautionary measure, educational institutions were closed on Monday in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam.

On Sunday, four rain-related deaths were reported from different districts—Azhikkal (Thrissur), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Chathamangalam (Kozhikode), and Cheruvally (Kottayam).

Among the deceased was Alan Devassy, who slipped and fell into a waterlogged area in Olassa, Kottayam. In Varapuzha (Ernakulam), 17-year-old Paul drowned. Ranjith Rajendran of Vallamkulam (Pathanamthitta) died after his canoe capsized and he became entangled in a fishing net.

Rain-related damages continued into Monday. In Kumbala (Kasaragod), an iron roof collapsed due to strong winds and fell onto a road. In Pathanamthitta, a house owner was injured when a tree crashed onto his home. In Kaithachira, Palakkad, a man named Marakkar and his granddaughter Isha Mariam sustained injuries when their bike fell into a river.

Kozhikode district experienced heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Monday morning. The district has been placed under a red alert. Authorities have advised the public to avoid non-essential travel and to remain in safe locations.

Intermittent rains persist in the hilly regions, while strong waves have put coastal communities on high alert. People were evacuated from Kozhikode Beach after high tides broke glass panels at the Kozhikode Corporation office. In Thuneri, a building collapsed following a landslide near a school.

In Kannur, a leak was reported in the operation theatre of the district hospital, specifically in the room designated for eye surgeries. As a safety measure, all eight scheduled surgeries for Monday were postponed.

In Ernakulam, sea erosion damaged eight houses in Kannamali and Cheriyakadavu. The Thoppumpady–Chellanam coastal road was submerged in several locations due to strong tidal waves.

Major rivers, including the Thejaswini River in Kasaragod, are in spate. Authorities have issued warnings advising people to avoid entering water bodies. Flooding has forced evacuations in several areas. In Vellarikund (Kasaragod), at least 10 families were relocated to relief camps.

In Pathanamthitta, a man was injured in Malayalapuzha when a tree, uprooted by heavy rain and winds, fell on his house on Sunday evening.

Flood warnings have been issued as river levels continue to rise. Residents along the banks of the Neeleswaram, Karyangode, Uppala, and Mogral rivers in Kasaragod, the Achankovil and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta, and the Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram are advised to remain vigilant.