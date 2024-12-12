Heavy rain across TN, Chennai suburbs flood

Close on the heels of cyclone Fengal, which devastated northern Tamil Nadu, heavy rains under the influence of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal continues to lash the state and neighbouring Puducherry.

Continued incessant heavy showers in Chennai and adjoining Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts has left many suburban areas flooded with knee deep water. From Porur in the north to Pallavaram and Velacherry in the south, many low lying areas have been encircled by rain water. Further threat of flood remains as the Chembarambakkam and Poondi lakes are brimming up to the full capacity and water being released.

In view of the rain,schools have been closed in Chennai and 18 other districts, including those in the Cauvery delta region, on Thursday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Advertisement

With the intensity of the rain expected to continue, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, already battered by Fengal, are bracing for the release of water from the Sathanur dam across the Pennaiyar River. Earlier, when Fengal made landfall on November 30, these two districts and Puducherry faced the fury of water released from the dam coupled with a record downpour.

“The well-marked low pressure area which at present lay centred in the Mannar Bay will weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours. Under its influence, heavy to very rainfall would occur along the coastal as well as interior districts,” S Balachandran, Regional Meteorological Centre Director, told reporters, adding that the north east monsoon is gaining momentum and has intensified and will last till January 15 next.”

Indicating the possibility of another system developing in the Andaman Sea on December 15, Balachandran admitted to the inaccuracies in cyclone prediction. “World over predicting cyclones and their trajectory remains a great challenge. It is more so for tropical cyclones. Even in countries which are technologically and scientifically advanced, this is the condition. Climate change has resulted in cyclones becoming more intense and destructive. It is not about having cutting edge equipment. We get data, but interpreting it requires advancement in scientific understanding. This was the reason for predicting the trajectory of Fengal,” he explained.