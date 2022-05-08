Healthians launches ‘Health on Wheels’ on occasion of Mother’s Day

Healthains has also announced to set up a free breast cancer screening camp for ‘women in police in Gurugram’ as a gesture of thanks from society.

The ‘Health on Wheels’ was inaugurated by Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran at Healthians’ head office on Sunday.

Currently trusted and patronised by over 2.6 million households in the country, Healthians is poised for a quantum leap as it seeks to further expand its services with the ‘Health on Wheels’.

At present, the ‘Health on Wheels’ will be available in Delhi NCR and by December this year, the service will also be operational in several other cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore with a vision to cover remote areas where the health screening is easily not accessible by all.