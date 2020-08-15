Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian will get a health ID that will store the individual’s medical records.

Making the announcement on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said the scheme will help reduce problems in getting treatment in various health facilities in the country and herald a new revolution in the sector.

“From today, a big campaign is being launched in which technology will play a big role. The National Digital Health Mission is being launched today. This will bring a new revolution in India”s health sector and it will help reduce problems in getting treatment with the help of technology,” he said.

Under the National Digital Health Mission, every Indian will be given a health ID which will work as a health account.

Every test, disease and diagnosis, and medical reports along with medicines will be stored in every citizen’s health ID. These health issues will be resolved through this National Digital Health Mission, PM Modi said while announcing the scheme.

This “completely technology-based” initiative would revolutionise the health sector, the Prime Minister said.

The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and is expected to improve transparency of health services in the country.

The announcement of the National Digital Health Mission comes as India is fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. A spike of 65,002 cases and 996 fatalities were reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 25,26,193 and death toll to 49,036.