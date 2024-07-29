HC sentences former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul to 14 years in prison for cash-for-job scam

In a landmark judgment, the Gauhati High Court has sentenced former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Paul to 14 years of imprisonment and fined him Rs 2 lakh for his involvement in a cash-for-job scam related to the appointment of agricultural development officers in Assam.

The case, filed in 2017, revealed widespread corruption, including allegations of bribery and manipulation of marks to secure jobs.

Two other key accused, Basanta Kumar Doley and Samedur Rahman, have been sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined Rs 50,000 each.

Additionally, 29 candidates involved in the scandal have been handed 4-year jail terms and fined Rs 10,000 each.

The court’s decision marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against corruption in Assam, particularly within the APSC, which has faced numerous such scandals.

Judge Thakuria, who presided over the case, acquitted 11 other accused due to a lack of evidence, while APSC member Binita Rynjha turned approver. The investigation, initiated at the Bhangagarh police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, resulted in the conviction of 32 individuals on July 22.

The court noted that the quantum of punishment would be determined after hearing all the convicts.

Since 2016, the Assam Police have arrested nearly 70 individuals, including Paul and 57 civil service officials, in connection with various irregularities within the APSC.