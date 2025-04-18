NDA secures major lead in Assam Panchayat polls with unopposed wins

With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending on Thursday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken the lead in the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam by securing a number of seats uncontested.

According to official figures received so far, the NDA has won 37 Zila Parishad seats (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats (259 BJP and 29 AGP) unopposed.

Advertisement

The ruling coalition believes that this early lead reflects not only the popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), but also the continued trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and governance model.

Advertisement

“As per reports received so far, the NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed. This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam’s political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on the microblogging site X.

“ We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and deep appreciation to our dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment,” Sarma added.

The Panchayat elections, which serve as the bedrock of democratic governance in rural Assam, hold critical importance in shaping the political landscape.

With over 21,000 Panchayat seats up for grabs across various tiers—Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zila Parishad—these elections are often seen as a referendum on the ruling government’s performance at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has alleged that most of its candidates were intimidated into withdrawing their names by using pressure tactics by the ruling party.

The Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 are scheduled to be conducted in two phases across 27 districts, excluding the Sixth Schedule areas.

The first phase will take place on May 2, covering 14 districts, while the second phase is set for May 7, encompassing the remaining 13 districts. The counting of votes for both phases is scheduled for May 11.