HC rejects SP MP’s plea in Sambhal violence case

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Burke has suffered a major setback in the violence that took place during the survey in Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 when Allahabad High Court refused to quash an FIR registered against him.

The court said that the FIR will not be canceled in this case and the police investigation will continue.

However, the High Court has ordered the police not to arrest MP Burke at present.

The matter was heard in the division bench of Justice Rajeev Gupta and Justice Azhar Hussain Idrisi.

Advocates Imran Ullah and Syed Iqbal Ahmed presented arguments on behalf of MP Ziaur Rehman Burke and said that his client was not present in the city on the day when the violence broke out.

Government advocate A K Sand represented the UP government.

The court has said that the sections under which FIR has been lodged against MP Burke carry a punishment of less than 7 years. In this case, the police will issue a notice to MP Burke and can call them for questioning. MP Burke will have to cooperate with the police investigation.

The court also said that if the MP does not record his statement when given notice by the police and does not cooperate with the police investigation, then only he will be arrested. The court has asked to implement an old order of the Supreme Court in this matter.

In the case of violence that broke out over the mosque survey in Sambhal on November 24, the police has made local SP MP Ziaur Rahman Burke the accused number one and an FIR was registered against him under several sections.

After which MP Burke challenged the FIR in Allahabad High Court and requested for cancellation of the FIR.