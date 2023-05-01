HC rejects petitions for stay on trial in Mathura temple case

The Allahabad High Court, giving its verdict in the Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid land dispute case on Monday, ordered the District Judge of Mathura to pass an order after hearing afresh against the decision of the civil judge.

The court of a single bench comprising Prakash Padia disposed of the petitions of Shahi Idgah Trust and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board seeking stay on the order of the District Judge Mathura on retrial of the case.

As per the order, all the parties will have to present their arguments afresh before the District Judge of Mathura.

The court had reserved the verdict on April 17 after the arguments of both the sides were over.

According to the case history, in a petition filed before the Court in Mathura, there was a demand to cancel the decision of July 20, 1973 and to declare the land of 13.37 acres of Katra Keshav Dev in the name of Shri Krishna Virajman.

But the civil court dismissed this petition against which Shri Krishna Virajman had filed a revision application with the District Judge.

The District Judge had set aside the decision of the Civil Court and passed an order for a retrial of the case.

This order of the district judge was challenged in the Allahabad High Court by the Idgah Trust Committee and the Sunni Central Waqf Board in which the verdict was delivered today.