HC dismisses PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected public interest litigation (PIL) seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi chief minister in the wake of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Hearing the PIL, the high court said there was no scope of judicial interference on this aspect.

The division bench said the petitioner was not able to show any bar in the law which prohibits a chief minister in this situation from holding office. “If there is a constitutional failure, the president or governor will act on it. We will not act on it. We read in today’s newspaper that LG is examining this issue. It will go to the President for examination.

That is up to them, it belongs to a different wing, the bench said orally as per reports.

Reportedly, the plea was moved by a man who claims to be a farmer and a social worker, and also said that a CM who is accused of such a scandal should not be permitted to continue in public office.

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a protest demanding the resignation of the Delhi CM following his arrest by the ED in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

On Wednesday, the Delhi BJP staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly demanding Kejriwal’s resignation.

Earlier, led by the Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Harsh Vardhan, along with several other leaders on Saturday staged a dharna at Rajghat, with the same demand.