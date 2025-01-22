HC dismisses EPS’ plea to quash probe into suppression of facts in poll affidavit

In a setback for opposition AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a criminal revision petition, challenging a lower court ordering registration of an FIR and an investigation into the charge that he had not disclosed full information regarding his wealth and education in the nomination papers filed for the 2021 assembly election.

EPS is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and had appealed against 2023 order of the Judicial Magistrate Court in his native Salem district on a complaint by one Milani of Uthamapalayam in Theni district. In her private complaint, she had alleged that EPS, contesting from Edappadi constituency, had suppressed information about his assets in the affidavit and action should be taken under the Representation of the People Act. The High Court had earlier stayed the operation of the lower court order.

Advertisement

Justice P Velmurugan rejected the contentions of EPS and dismissed the revision petition on finding that the Salem Central Crime Branch police had filed an FIR against the petitioner as per the order of the judicial magistrate. On behalf of EPS, it was argued that the complainant had locus standi as she was not even a registered voter of Edappadi assembly segment and was not a contestant. It was also submitted that the judicial magistrate had erred in passing the order without jurisdiction as Edappadi fell outside the Salem town limits. Finding no merit in them, the judge dismissed the plea and directed EPS to extend full cooperation to the investigation.

Advertisement