Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Siddharth Mridul led a delegation to the administrative hub of Ukhrul district to take stock of existin HC delegation led by Chief Justice Mridul, addresses judicial challenges in Manipur’s Ukhrul g infrastructure and operational hurdles encountered by the local judiciary.

Addressing reporters, Chief Justice Mridul reaffirmed the court’s dedication to the principle of “Access to Justice” for all citizens. He acknowledged the importance of a dedicated court building and adequate staffing levels in Ukhrul to ensure the efficiency and integrity of judicial processes.

Regarding the delayed District and Sessions Court project, Chief Justice Mridul announced that construction would kick off within the current quarter. He stressed the necessity of having both the district judge and chief judicial magistrate physically stationed in Ukhrul, rather than relying on video conferencing from Imphal.

“The physical presence of judicial officers is paramount,” Chief Justice Mridul emphasised, stating that it would expedite decision-making and bolster access to justice for the populace. He disclosed that the required land for the court complex had been secured and construction plans greenlit.

The Chief Justice outlined a completion timeline of approximately two and a half years. He underscored that the delegation’s visit aimed to uphold the High Court’s pledge to ensure “Access to Justice” at every doorstep.

The delegation consisted of esteemed members of the High Court team, including Justices A Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma, Registrar General Yumkham Rother, District & Sessions Judge Binny Ngangom, Registrar (Judicial) Ojesh Mutum, and member secretary of Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA), Alek Muivah.

During the visit on Saturday, the Ukhrul Bar Association, represented by President Micheal Zimik, put forward a memorandum advocating for three crucial measures: expediting the completion of the District and Sessions Court complex, appointing a presiding officer to facilitate regular court proceedings, and establishing a District Consumers’ Court.