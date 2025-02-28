Hazrat Amir Khusrau described Sanskrit as the world’s best language: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Hazrat Amir Khusrau described India as greater than all the big countries of the world at that time.

Modi was speaking at the grand Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, at Sunder Nursery here tonight.

The Prime Minister is a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he participated in Jahan-e-Khusrau which is an international Festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance.

The festival has brought together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau.

“Hazrat Amir Khusrau described Sanskrit as the best language in the world. He considered the sages of India to be greater than even the greatest scholars,” PM Modi said at the grand Sufi music festival.

He said the Jahan-e-Khusrau programme is a wonderful effort to popularise Sufi music and traditions.

“In the Jahan-e-Khusrau programme, there is a distinctive fragrance — the essence of India’s soil, its very land. It is the same Hindustan that Amir Khusrau once likened to heaven,” PM Modi said.

Sufi tradition has created its own identity in India, the prime minister said.

“The voice of any country’s civilization and culture is found in its songs and music,” Modi said.

Organised by the Rumi Foundation, the festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will be held from February 28 to March 2.