After DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday alleged that she faced language bias at an airport when a Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) officer asked her if she is an India on not knowing Hindi, Congress leader P Chidambaram has come out in her support on Monday.

Kanimozhi had tweeted about the incident at the airport wherein she was asked about her citizenship. She said, “Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if ‘I am an Indian’ when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian (sic)is equal to knowing Hindi.”

Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi.#hindiimposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 9, 2020

The former Union Minister and also a native of Tamil Nadu, also shared his similar experience where he was asked to speak in Hindi. He tweeted, “The unpleasant experience of DMK MP Kanimozhi at the Chennai airport is not unusual. I (too) have experienced similar taunts from government officers and ordinary citizens, who insisted that I speak in Hindi during telephone conversations, and sometimes even face to face.”

The unpleasant experience of DMK MP Ms Kanimozhi at Chennai airport is not unusual. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 10, 2020

Chidambaram further said, “If the Centre is genuinely committed to both Hindi and English being the official languages of India, it must insist that all central government employees are bilingual in Hindi and English.”

If the Central government is genuinely committed to both Hindi and English being the official languages of India, it must insist that all central government employees are bilingual in Hindi and English. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 10, 2020

While non-Hindi speaking recruits to central government posts quickly learn functional spoken Hindi, why cannot Hindi-speaking recruits to these posts learn functional spoken English?” the senior Congress leader asked.

Non-Hindi speaking recruits to central government posts quickly learn functional, spoken Hindi. Why cannot Hindi speaking recruits to central government posts learn functional, spoken English? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the BJP has dismissed her allegation as ‘electoral stunt’. BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh tweeted to counter Kanimozhi’s charge, saying that “assembly elections are 8 months away … campaign starts”.

While, after the Thoothukkud MP’s tweet, the CISF also replied and asked for details about the incident she shared and told her that the CISF has ordered an enquiry into the matter and said, “It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language.”

“Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. We sincerely acknowledge your unpleasant experience. Kindly DM journey details; name of airport, location, date, and time of the incident for appropriate action in the matter (sic),” the CISF tweeted.

Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. We sincerely acknowledge your unpleasant experience. Kindly DM journey details; name of airport, location, date, and time of the incident for appropriate action in the matter. — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 9, 2020