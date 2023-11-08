“Have complete faith in voters that they will keep…”: Congress leader Kamal Nath

Launching a scathing attack at the Shivraj Singh government for making Madhya Pradesh into a ‘Chopat’ Pradesh’, former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that there has been widespread corruption in the state under BJP’s rule while asserting that Congress has faith in the voters that they will safeguard the future of the state.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states that will undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Citing the widespread discontent among the people of all sections, Kamal Nath said, “We are very well prepared. I have complete faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will keep the future of the state safe. Today, MP has become ‘Chopat’ Pradesh’ and there is no limit to corruption. You can name it (anti-incumbency) anything, but in the end, every section is upset. Our youth, farmers, and small businessmen are all upset.”

Terming ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme introduced by the state government as a poll gimmick, he said that the people of the satate are wise enough to understand tha sudden launch of the scheme after 18 years of rule.

“Our sisters are sensible. They will understand that they (BJP) remembered them after 18 years. All of this is an election gimmick and the sisters are understanding this. The tribal people have witnessed what we have done. The most atrocities on tribal people have taken place in Madhya Pradesh,” Nath said.

Under Madhya Pradesh’s government’s Ladli Behna Yojna, Rs 1,000 is provided to every woman in the state with the purpose of empowering them economically.

As the BJP government at the Centre is wary that a caste census could give rise to contesting demands, the Congress has bene advocating to conduct caste-based census in the country.

“We have been saying that there should be a caste-based census for a long time now. We have complete faith (in our candidates). There is no dearth of faith,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the vote-from-home facility for elderly persons above 80 years and people with disabilities started in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday to exercise their franchise for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The process will continue for the next three days till Thursday for the eligible voters in all the seven assembly seats of the state capital.

For the normal voters, the polling is scheduled to undergo on November 17.